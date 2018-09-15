Sheffield stabbing: Woman, 83, charged with murder of man in Handsworth

An elderly woman has been charged with the murder of a man in the Handsworth area of Sheffield.

Marjorie Grayson, aged 83, of Orgreave Lane, will appear in court this morning over the death of 85-year-old Alan Grayson.

Emergency services were called to a house on Orgreave Lane, Handworth, just before 9.45am on Thursday where they found Mr Grayson seriously injured.

READ MORE: Murder probe underway after death of Sheffield man, 85

He was prounonced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has found Mr Grayson died as a result of stab wounds.

Grayson was charged with murder yesterday and remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Detective Inspector Simon Palmer, the senior investigating officer, said: “Mr Grayson’s family are being supported by specialist officers during this incredibly difficult time and have asked that their privacy is respected.

“I fully appreciate that Mr Grayson’s death is highly emotive but I would urge people to think about comments they make on social media and the impact it could have on the family.

“I’d also like to ask that people refrain from posting speculations, to enable criminal proceedings to progress through the courts unhindered and to allow the family time to grieve.”