Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Winnall: We are reaping the rewards of hard work

Sam Winnall, the Sheffield Wednesday striker, says a mix of hard work and an experienced dressing room have been the key to the Owls’ recent success in the Championship.

Winnall, who made his first start for Wednesday since 2017 in their win against Blackburn Rovers, has impressed since his return to the senior team after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury.

Man in a mask Owls Sam Winnall. Pic Steve Ellis.

And the 28-year-old says that the Owls’ ten match unbeaten stretch under Steve Bruce can be attributed to working hard since the new managerial appointment in S6.

He told the Star: “It has been great, obviously results have turned for us and everything just seems to be going in the right direction and that’s exactly what you want.

“The gaffer has said himself that the lads have done everything that he wants them to do and have put in a shift every single day in training and that can only be a recipe for success because obviously he has a proven record.

“He has got a squad and a dressing room of proven players who work hard and that’s obviously why we are reaping the rewards now.”

Winnall has made seven appearances for Wednesday so far this term since his return, including against Derby County where he spent the first part of the last season on loan.

The forward has established himself in the starting team in recent games after Wednesday’s injury crisis sidelined forwards Lucas Joao and Fernando Forestieri, as Steven Fletcher continues to struggle with a groin complaint.

Ex-Wolves man Winnall had limited chances at Hillsborough since signing from Barnsley in the summer of 2017, but says he is grateful for Bruce’s belief in him as he makes his way back to full fitness.

“It was hard for me to start with when I first joined and obviously different things have happened, but like you say the gaffer came in and his first message to everyone was that we were going to have a clean slate and a fresh start,” he said.

“That’s a big confidence booster for me, knowing that the gaffer is putting his faith in me and he’s giving me chances on the pitch. All I want to do with that is repay the faith and do my part in getting wins and scoring goals so we’ve done that today.”