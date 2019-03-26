Adam Reach reveals the tactical changes Steve Bruce has brought to Sheffield Wednesday 

Sheffield Wednesday are a changed side under Steve Bruce.

With a new mindset, tactical improvement and a few inspired signings, the four-time promotion winning manager has lifted a squad that was languishing in a dark place before Christmas.

Adam Reach. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Owls are offensively stronger and, after putting three past Swansea and four past Blackburn in recent matches, have learned to love creating and scoring goals again.

But what’s the secret behind Bruce’s Hillsborough revolution? A tactical change for Wednesday's wide players, according to midfielder Adam Reach.

He told the Star: “We have got strength in full backs. Me and Rolando [Aarons] have been told to keep our width and attack the full backs as much as we can.

“We have had lot of chances with crosses but we have also got Dom [Iorfa] on my side. Maybe not so much Liam [Palmer] on the opposite side - it's a little bit more difficult for him - but we have got attacking full-backs who can create overloads.

“I think over the past few weeks we have really cut teams apart on the right and left hand side and hopefully that can continue. If we can keep putting the ball in the box I think we have strikers who can score.”

And if there’s one thing the Owls offensive unit has done in recent matches, it’s score.

Reach has returned to the goals after bagging two in the 3-1 win over Swansea City, taking his tally for the campaign to nine.

Steven Fletcher, Marco Matias and Atdhe Nuhiu all found the net against Blackburn as defender Dominic Iorfa also chipped in with a header.

Sam Winnall has also returned to the starting team to bolster Bruce’s attacking options, which Reach says is another bonus.

“The squad was there and the quality was there it was just maybe a change in mentality," he said. “We haven't changed much.

“We went back to a 4-4-1-1 and telling the wide players to stay wide, the full backs to attack and the strikers to get in the box and score and defenders to defend.

“We are all good players, we know that, he's told us that and he instilled that back into us and we are all positive at the minute but we know how difficult it will be to reach those play offs but we are looking forward to the run-in.”