It gets two more days of snow each year than the next snowiest city in the UK, new figures show

Sheffield is officially the UK city which gets the most snow, according to new research.

Sheffield gets an average of 11 snowy days each year, figures collated by Leonardo Hotels, using Met Office data, show. That's two more than its nearest rivals, Birmingham and Newcastle, each with nine.

Edinburgh and Leeds are in fourth and fifth place, respectively, with each city getting on average eight days of snow per year.

At the other end of the scale, Plymouth and Southampton are the least likely to experience snow, with the white stuff falling just one day per year on average.

How often does it snow in Sheffield compared to other parts of the UK?

The snowiest place of all in the UK is Cairngorms National Park in Scotland, which gets an average 76 days of snow each year. The Shetland Islands get on average 64 days of snow, with Fair Isle getting 62 and Orkney 59.

While Sheffield might be the UK's snowiest city, it is far from the frostiest, according to Leonardo Hotels.

It gets on average nine days of frost a year, compared with 16 in Edinburgh, 15 in Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester, and 14 in Birmingham.

Snow had been forecast for parts of Sheffield this Thursday, November 30, but the latest Met Office weather forecast does not show any snow falling in the city now.

However, temperatures are expected to dip as low as -3C this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with a high of just 1C on those days.

The UK's snowiest cities, according to Leonardo Hotels, are: