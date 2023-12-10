Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fresh rain warning has been issued for Sheffield, with no let up in the weather as Storm Fergus follows hot on the heels of Storm Elin.

People have been warned of the potential for flooding in the city, after a number of flood alerts and warnings, most of which have since been lifted, were made yesterday evening and this morning.

The latest flood alert map for Sheffield and surrounding areas as of 11.30am on Sunday, December 10, ahead of a further rain warning

The new yellow weather warning for rain, issued by the Met Office, will be in place from 5pm today, Sunday, December 10, until 3am tomorrow, Monday, December 11.

It states that flooding of a 'few' homes and businesses in the area is 'possible', with bus and train services 'probably' affected and spray and flooding on roads also causing delays.

Events cancelled and travel disruption

The latest Met Office forecast is for light rain between 6pm and 7pm this evening, followed by heavy downpours between 8pm and midnight.

Some further light rain is expected in the early hours before a much drier day later on Monday, with sunny intervals.

A wind warning in place for Storm Elin ended on Saturday evening, while a rain warning associated with that storm finished in the early hours of this morning.

The heavy rain and strong winds have caused chaos, with a number of trees brought crashing down across Sheffield, minor flooding in places and widespread travel disruption, including road closures and train delays and cancellations, with railway lines being blocked due to flooding at Rotherham Central.

The destructive wind and rain also led to the cancellation of the popular Percy Pud 10K race through Sheffield for the second week running, after it had to be postponed last weekend due to snow.

Flood alerts still in place

As of 11.30am today, Sunday, December 10, three flood alerts remained in place for Sheffield. They are:

Flood alert for Lower River Rother - River levels on the Lower River Rother are now peaking following last night’s rain and will fall throughout today, Sunday 10/12/23. There are further bands of rain forecast mid-morning and this evening and flooding is still possible throughout today. Areas most at risk include River Rother and its tributaries from Renishaw to Rotherham.

Flood alert for Middle River Don catchment - River levels have peaked on the Middle Don and are now falling following last night’s rain, however levels remain high and flooding is still possible this morning, Sunday 10/12/2023. Therefore this Flood Alert remains in force. Areas most at risk include The River Don in Sheffield from Lady’s Bridge in Sheffield City Centre to Meadowhall.