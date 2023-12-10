Organisers said they were 'heartbroken' but it would not have been safe to go ahead, with the wind having destroyed the marquee and brought down a tree and numerous branches along the route

A popular Sheffield event has been cancelled for the second week running due to the weather, with the organisers left 'heartbroken'.

The Percy Pud 10K race along the Loxley Valley was originally due to take place last Sunday, December 3, but organisers were forced to postpone the event due to the snow.

The Percy Pud 10K race has been cancelled for a second week running, this time due to the wind and rain. Photo courtesy of Steve Ellis.

It was rescheduled for today, Sunday, December 10 but the weather again put paid to things, with the heavy rain and strong winds this time making it unsafe to stage the event.

Posting on the Steel City Striders page on Saturday evening, Alan Barnett wrote: "It is with great sadness that we have again had to cancel the race.

"Both marqees are completly destroyed, the course is not safe with masses of branches in the road, a tree is down and there are many large standing water pools that takes up half of the road, water on the dam wall is completely covering the road.

"We are completely gutted and heartbroken and would ask for your patience while we decide the next course of action.

"We will eventually ask runners to collect their pudding and beanie in exchange for their number, when we are able to access the container. Which at present is stopping the marqee debris from blowing into the road.

"The fire service have advised us not to touch it and let the marquee company dismantle it." The decision was widely applauded on social media, with many people expressing their sympathy for the organisers who have put in so much work.

Many people shared photos of themselves completing a virtual Percy Pud in the comfort of their own home, while a few decided to run the course anyway.

Weather warnings for rain and wind were in place for most of Saturday, as Storm Elin lashed the city, and there have been reports of a number of trees coming down around Sheffield.

The weather warnings have been lifted but this morning a number of flood alerts remained in place around the city.

Around 3,000 people were due to take part in this year's race, which would have been the 30th Percy Pud.