Flooding of a 'few' homes and businesses in the affected area is 'likely', the Met Office says

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield has been put on alert over heavy rain and strong winds this weekend, with the potential for flooding.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for the city - one for wind and the other for rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rain warning, in place from 8am today, Saturday, December 9 until 3am tomorrow, Sunday, December 10, states that flooding could affect traffic and travel, with road closures possible and bus and train services potentially affected. It also says that flooding of a 'few' homes and businesses is 'likely'.

There were no flood alerts or warnings in place for Sheffield as of 9am today but the Government website says water levels on the Lower River Rother are being monitored after an earlier flood alert was removed.

Across the country, 29 flood warnings and 157 flood alerts are in place.

The wind warning, in place from 9am until 11.45pm today states that delays to travel by road, rail, air and ferry are likely and short-term power cuts are possible. The latest Met Office for Sheffield shows heavy rain until around midday today, Saturday, December 9, with a brief respite before another band of heavy rain hits the city between around 4pm and midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further spells of heavy rain are forecast for tomorrow, Sunday, December 10, between around 10am and midday, and 9pm and midnight.