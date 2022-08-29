Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to Sheffield Transport Sports Club on Greenhill Main Road, just off Meadowhead Roundabout, at around 8.40pm on Sunday, August 28.

Two crews attended and they were there until shortly after 10.45pm.

Justine James shared a video of the fire which broke out at Sheffield Transport Sports Club off the Meadowhead Roundabout

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, Robert Morley, the club's assistant manager, said the fire was confined to an area of wasteland and had not affected the grounds or clubhouse.

“We get kids coming in and having a crafty cigarette so I imagine someone’s thrown a fag end and it’s started the fire,” he said.