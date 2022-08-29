News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Transport Sports Club: Fire breaks out at sports site off Meadowhead Roundabout

Firefighters spent more than two hours battling a blaze which broke out at a sports club in Sheffield last night.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:28 am

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to Sheffield Transport Sports Club on Greenhill Main Road, just off Meadowhead Roundabout, at around 8.40pm on Sunday, August 28.

Two crews attended and they were there until shortly after 10.45pm.

Justine James shared a video of the fire which broke out at Sheffield Transport Sports Club off the Meadowhead Roundabout

Thankfully, Robert Morley, the club's assistant manager, said the fire was confined to an area of wasteland and had not affected the grounds or clubhouse.

“We get kids coming in and having a crafty cigarette so I imagine someone’s thrown a fag end and it’s started the fire,” he said.

“The fire was hard to get to so the fire service was here for a while but thankfully it’s done nowt really. We were worried all the trees would go up but it didn’t touch the trees.”

Sheffield Transport Sports Club is where Sheffield FC, the world’s oldest football club, wants to build a 4,000 seat arena.

