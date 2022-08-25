News you can trust since 1887
City Road: Four fire engines sent out to Sheffield neighbourhood to tackle garage blaze

An investigation is underway into a blaze that broke out in a two-storey garage in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

By Sarah Marshall
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 8:37 am

Fire crews were sent out at around 10.12pm last night (Wednesday, August 24) to tackle the blaze at a derelict, two-storey garage off City Road.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Four fire engines attended in total.

“There were some gas cylinders inside but they weren’t involved in fire. This was dealt with by 0.08am.

It’s thought to have started accidentally but a fire investigation is on-going.”

