Fire crews were sent out at around 10.12pm last night (Wednesday, August 24) to tackle the blaze at a derelict, two-storey garage off City Road.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Four fire engines attended in total.

“There were some gas cylinders inside but they weren’t involved in fire. This was dealt with by 0.08am.