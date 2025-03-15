Sheffield trams tickets: Supertram announces payment method changes for some tickets

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 15th Mar 2025, 07:40 BST
Changes to the way some tram tickets in Sheffield need to be paid for have been announced.

From Sunday, March 23, Supertram will no longer accept card payments onboard trams for CityWide 7-Day and SYConnect 7-Day tickets - but they canstill be purchased by cash.

Supertram has announced payment changes for some tickets
Supertram has announced payment changes for some tickets | National World

Supertram said the change is being made “to address concerns about misuse and fraud associated with these specific ticket types.”

The change only applies only to these two products. All other tickets, including CityWide (except the 7-Day tickets), Tram-only tickets, and TravelMaster GetAbout 7-Day Child tickets, will remain available for purchase onboard trams using existing payment methods.

Sean English, Managing Director at Supertram, said: "We are committed to maintaining a safe and secure travel environment for all passengers.

“Removing the card payment option onboard for these specific tickets is an important step in preventing fraudulent activity, while still ensuring that customers have convenient ways to purchase their travel tickets."

John Henshall, General Manager at TravelMaster, added: “TravelMaster supports Supertram’s decision to address the misuse and fraudulent activity.

“Customers still have multiple easy and secure ways to buy their tickets. We remain focused on providing safe, accessible, and convenient ticketing options for everyone.”

Where to Purchase CityWide 7-day and SYConnect 7-day tickets:

Customers can continue to purchase CityWide 7-day and SYConnect 7-day tickets using card payment via the TSY mobile app, or onboard trams using cash.

Alternatively, customers can purchase these tickets through the TravelMaster website or app, or ticket vending machines located at transport interchanges across the region.

