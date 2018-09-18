Sheffield-trained champion boxer taunts drug user in ‘disgusting’ video 

A Sheffield-trained boxing world champion is at the centre of a police probe after he was caught on video taunting a drug user by offering her crack cocaine in return for a sex act.

Billy Joe Saunders was also caught on the mobile phone footage encouraging the 37-year-old woman to punch a stranger in return for a fix.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media having been shared over 100,000 times, shows the 30-year-old boxer, who trains at the Ingle Gym in Wincobank, taunting the drug user from his £250,000 Rolls Royce.

While sat behind the wheel of his luxury car, he is captured speaking to a woman on a street - believed to be in Nottingham - and claiming to have £150 worth of crack cocaine on him.

Taunting the desperate woman, Saunders, who has held the WBO middleweight world title since 2015, is captured asking her how much she wants the drug and if she will perform a sex act on his friend, who was sat next to him in the car.

Shortly before he drove off while laughing, without any drugs having been exchanged or sex acts performed, Saunders was filmed encouraging the woman to ‘punch’ an innocent member of the public in return for a fix, having told her the man was a ‘paedophile’.

Another friend filmed the entire exchange from the back of the car.

Saunders said to the woman: “If I give you this crack are you going to tell anyone I gave it to you?

“How much do you want this crack? Tell me the truth, how much do you need it?”

The woman said: “I need it quite a lot.”

Saunders drove off after the woman approached a member of the public walking towards them, accused him of being a paedophile and struck him in his face.

Robert Smith, General Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, said: “I have just seen (the video) and I can tell you we find it disgusting.'

“I am speaking to members of the board now. I am keen to get on with this as soon as possible.”

Nottinghamshire Police has been made aware of the video circulating online and described the footage as ‘sickening’.

A spokesman said: “The Daily Mail has contacted the force this evening and made us aware of a video circulating, where a woman is offered drugs in exchange for committing an act of violence, and potentially committing a sex act in public.

“Officers will be looking to identify and speak to all of those who feature in this sickening video, and a full investigation will be carried out into the number of offences that have been captured on film, including the offer to supply Class A drugs, aiding and abetting an assault, assault and public order offences. Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire, and we would urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any further information about those responsible to come forward.”

Saunders is due to defend his title against American Demetrius Andrade in Boston next month.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident 887 of September 17.