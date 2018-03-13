Quite a hit in Sheffield - Billy Joe Saunders wins over new fans

Billy Joe Saunders increased his new fan-following in Sheffield in a Q&A event at Bramall Lane - an event which raised £1,350 for the family of boxer Scott Westgarth, who died recently.

The world champion said the decision to leave his home town to train at the Ingle gym had improved his fitness and ring skills.

He also endeared himself to fans when a cash raffle prize was won by an Ingle-gym companion - and the Hertfordshire born 28-year-old insisted the money went back in the pot for the Westgarth family!

Organiser Ryan Rhodes said: “Billy came across very professionally and the audience was interested in what he had to say and enjoyed meeting him, Kell Brook and Kid Gahalad.

“It was great to raise money for Scott’s family.”

Meanwhile, Rhodes is awaiting confirmation this week about the identity of Sam O’maison’s opponent for a shot at the English Super Lightweight Title.

