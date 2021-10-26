Sheffield traffic: Severe queues across city as M1 lorry crash clear up operation continues
Severe traffic has been reported across Sheffield this evening as efforts to recover a crashed lorry on the M1 Southbound continue.
Emergency services were called to the motorway at 7.30am this morning (Tuesday, October 26) after an HGV left the road on the southbound carriageway between junction 31 and Woodall services.
The clean up operation has been underway for over 10 hours, with lanes one and two remaining closed.
BACKGROUND: Homes hit by power cut after lorry comes off M1 near Sheffield and hits electricity pole
Tonight, severe delays, queues and tailbacks have been reported across Sheffield city and the wider area as a result.
Tailbacks as long as three miles have been reported on the M1 south of Meadowhall, with delays of up to 30 minutes.
The A630 near Catcliffe is also severely congested.
It has had a knock-on effect across the city’s busiest roads. Delays of up to 10 minutes have been reported in Meadowhall, Darnall and the A57 southbound.
Queues are also forming on Hanover Way.