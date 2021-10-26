Emergency services were called to the motorway at 7.30am this morning (Tuesday, October 26) after an HGV left the road on the southbound carriageway between junction 31 and Woodall services.

The clean up operation has been underway for over 10 hours, with lanes one and two remaining closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aerial view of the crash on the M1 near Sheffield which has caused major congestion and left some homes without power

Tonight, severe delays, queues and tailbacks have been reported across Sheffield city and the wider area as a result.

Tailbacks as long as three miles have been reported on the M1 south of Meadowhall, with delays of up to 30 minutes.

The A630 near Catcliffe is also severely congested.

It has had a knock-on effect across the city’s busiest roads. Delays of up to 10 minutes have been reported in Meadowhall, Darnall and the A57 southbound.

This was the scene after a crash on the M1 near Sheffield, between junctions 30 and 31, on Tuesday, October 26