Sheffield traffic: Dronfield Bypass gridlocked after rush hour crash near Sheffield
The Dronfield Bypass was gridlocked this morning following a rush hour collision.
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:55 pm
Derbyshire Constabulary said officers were deployed following reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the northbound carriageway.
The drivers escaped with minor injuries.
The police force said: “Officers were called to reports of four cars having collided on the Dronfield Bypass on the northbound carriageway.
“The vehicles, a Vauxhall Corsa, an Audi A3, a Mercedes Sprinter van, and a Toyota Yaris, were recovered and the road reopened just before 10am.”