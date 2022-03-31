Sheffield traffic: Dronfield Bypass gridlocked after rush hour crash near Sheffield

The Dronfield Bypass was gridlocked this morning following a rush hour collision.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:55 pm

Derbyshire Constabulary said officers were deployed following reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the northbound carriageway.

The drivers escaped with minor injuries.

The Dronfield Bypass was gridlocked earlier today following a rush-hour collision

The police force said: “Officers were called to reports of four cars having collided on the Dronfield Bypass on the northbound carriageway.

“The vehicles, a Vauxhall Corsa, an Audi A3, a Mercedes Sprinter van, and a Toyota Yaris, were recovered and the road reopened just before 10am.”

