Sheffield man fined £3,500 for drink driving nearly four times over the limit on M1
A Sheffield drink driver who was nearly four times over the limit on the motorway has been fined £3,500 and banned for three years.
Paul Brown, of Hunters Lane, Richmond, was driving a grey Audi Q5 on the M1 Southbound near Northampton on December 27, 2021, when he was pulled over by police at around 2.30pm.
Officers took action out of concern when they saw the car swaying between lanes.
But at the roadside, the 46-year-old blew a reading of 135 microgrammes of alcohol on a breathalyser. The legal limit is 35.
Brown was arrested and charged with drink driving.
At Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, Brown was fined £3,500 and banned from driving for three years. He must also pay £275 in costs.
The penalties available for drink driving include up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a driving ban.
Brown was arrested as part of Northamptonshire Police’s campaign to crack down on drink drivers during the Christmas period.