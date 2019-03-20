Have your say

As a man remains in police custody over a screwdriver stabbing at a Tesco store in Sheffield yesterday, here is what is known so far:

- Emergency services were called to the Tesco Extra store on Savile Street, Burngreave, at around 1.30pm yesterday.

Tesco Extra on Savile Street in Sheffield was cordoned off yesterday (Pic: Dan Hayes)

- A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man and woman were attacked with a screwdriver inside the supermarket.

- The incident happened in the bakery section of the store.

A man and woman were attacked with a screwdriver at Tesco Extra on Savile Street, Sheffield, yesterday (Pic: Dan Hayes)

- Shoppers said the victims – a 58-year-old woman and 45-year-old man – were seen covered in blood after the attack after suffering facial injuries.

- They were offered emergency first aid by members of staff in the supermarket until paramedics arrived and took over.

- The victims were taken to hospital by ambulance and were initially thought to have suffered serious injuries.

- Their injuries were later described as ‘superficial’.

Tesco Extra on Savile Street in Sheffield became a crime scene yesterday (Pic: Dan Hayes)

- Members of staff at Tesco detained the suspect until police officers arrived and arrested him.

- Shoppers were initially ushered away to the cafe area of the supermarket before the shop was evacuated and cordoned off by the police.

- Crime scene investigation was carried out inside the store and CCTV footage from cameras in and around the supermarket was examined as police officers tried to piece together the exact circumstances surrounding the attack.

- Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, praised Tesco staff yesterday for the bravery shown as they detained the suspect in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

A man and woman were seen covered in blood after a screwdriver attack at Tesco Extra on Savile Street, Sheffield, yesterday (Pic: Dan Hayes)

- He also praised shop staff for the medical care they provided the victims.

- It has not yet been revealed by South Yorkshire Police whether the attack was targeted or random violence.

- The store has re-opened this morning and is trading as normal.

- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 435 of March 19.

- Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.