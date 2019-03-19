A Sheffield branch of Tesco has been evacuated this afternoon, after a man attacked two people with a screwdriver, leaving them with serious injuries.

The incident took place just after 1.30pm today outside the Tesco in Savile Street, Burngreave.

The scene in Burngreave, following the screwdriver attack. Picture: Dan Hayes

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said:”It was reported that a man and a woman had been assaulted by a man carrying a screwdriver outside of the Tesco store.

“Both have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are described as serious.

“A man has been detained at the scene and remains in police custody.

“There is a large police presence in the area at present and the store has been evacuated as officers carry out enquiries and examine CCTV footage.”