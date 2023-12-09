Sheffield takeaway: Papa Johns reopens Woodseats and Manor pizza joints with special offer
The two pizza stores have reopened within days of each other
Pizza fans in Sheffield have even more choice after Papa Johns reopened two takeaway stores in the city.
The Prince of Wales Road store in Manor opened on Thursday, December 7, just days after the Papa Johns on Meadowhead, Woodseats, welcomed back customers.
They have both reopened under new franchised management, with 40 staff working across the two venues.
A Papa Johns spokesperson said: "We are super excited to welcome customers back in Sheffield! Our new franchise partner is highly experienced and motivated about the positive change he can drive for customers and the local community around these stores."
Both stores will offer pizzas to take out or for delivery, with the Woodseats branch delivering to the south of Sheffield and the Prince of Wales one to the east of the city.
To mark the reopenings there is a special offer, with any large pizza available for £7.99 when collected and £9.99 for delivery, with a minimum spend applying.
Papa Johns, which was founded in the US in 1984, has more than 5,000 stores around the world, including around 500 in the UK.
It has delivery roles available in Sheffield, for people looking for flexible work in the evenings or at weekends.
It is also looking for more franchisees to run new stores as it seeks to expand.