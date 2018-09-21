Sheffield suffers wettest September day EVER, as nearly 7cm of rain falls in 24 hours

Storm Bronagh delivered the wettest September day ever recorded in Sheffield, as it dumped nearly 7cm of rain on the city.

Torrential downpours caused flash flooding across Sheffield, with several roads left impassable and one stranded motorist having to be rescued from her car by a heroic passerby.

Flooding on Sheffield Road (pic: George Griffiths)

The team at Weston Park weather station, run by Museums Sheffield, today confirmed that yesterday was the wettest 24 hours since its records began in 1882, with 66.2mm of rain falling.

That smashed the previous mark of 58.9mm recorded at the weather station on September 14, 1994.

It is the latest record to be smashed this year, with the hottest April day and the hottest first Monday of May both recorded by the station during the heatwave which is quickly beginning to feel like a distant memory.

Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead road maintenance team tweeted yesterday evening that it was called out to reports of flooding on more than 40 roads across the city in the space of less than three hours.

Sheffield is bracing itself for more extreme weather this weekend, with heavy winds and rain forecast to lash the city.

The Met Office has issued a 24-hour yellow weather warning starting on Sunday at 9am, with gusts of up to 40mph expected.