Weather Warning: More stormy weather heading for Sheffield this weekend - here is everything you need to know

More extreme weather is expected to hit Sheffield this weekend after the Met Office issued another yellow warning for the region.

An alert for high wind speeds is in place from 9am on Sunday to 9am on Monday, which could cause more damage and disruption to the area.

Storms Ali and Bronagh have battered the country

Storm Ali and Storm Bronagh brought heavy rain and high winds earlier in the week, causing flooding and major disruption to travel on roads and damage to houses.

Major Sheffield road flooded as Storm Bronagh brings 12 HOURS of heavy rain

The warning for the weekend predicts wind speeds of up to 40mph that could lead to debris being thrown into the air, damage to buildings and longer journey times.

It will also bring cooler temperatures of 10C or lower and more heavy rain is expected to fall on Sunday morning.

This is when the heavy rain is heading BACK to Sheffield – hour-by-hour forecast

Yesterday’s flooding caused by Storm Bronagh affected major roads in and out of the city at rush hour, with Handsworth Road, Fitzwilliam Street, Psalter Lane and Twentywell Road said to be the worst affected.

Meanwhile in Gleadless, the roof blew off a house during the strong winds caused by Storm Ali.