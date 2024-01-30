Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A knife attacker remains at large after a teenager was stabbed in Sheffield, leaving him seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to Sharrow Lane on Saturday, January 27, at around 5pm, to reports of a man being stabbed.

Police on Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, following a stabbing on Saturday, January 27. South Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday, January 30, that the 18-year-old victim is now in a 'stable' condition.

South Yorkshire Police said the following day that an 18-year-old man had been taken to hospital where he remained in a 'serious condition'.

The force has now issued an update.

What is the stabbing victim's condition and have any arrests been made?

It said on Tuesday afternoon, January 30, that no suspects had been identified and no arrests had been made in connection with the stabbing.

A spokesperson for the force added: "The victim's condition is described as stable."