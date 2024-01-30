Sheffield stabbing: Sharrow Lane knife attacker still at large, as police issue update on victim's condition
The victim is now said to be in a stable condition.
A knife attacker remains at large after a teenager was stabbed in Sheffield, leaving him seriously injured.
Emergency services were called to Sharrow Lane on Saturday, January 27, at around 5pm, to reports of a man being stabbed.
South Yorkshire Police said the following day that an 18-year-old man had been taken to hospital where he remained in a 'serious condition'.
The force has now issued an update.
What is the stabbing victim's condition and have any arrests been made?
It said on Tuesday afternoon, January 30, that no suspects had been identified and no arrests had been made in connection with the stabbing.
A spokesperson for the force added: "The victim's condition is described as stable."
The stabbing is believed to have happened in or near the car park of the Tesco Express store, close to the junction with South View Road. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 667 of January 27.