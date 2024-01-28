Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager is in hospital in a seroius condition following a stabbing in Sheffield.

Police said they were called to Sharrow Lane yesterday, Saturday January 27, at around 5pm, following reports of a man being stabbed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services at the scene of a stabbing on Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, which has left an 18-year-old man in hospital in a serious condition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old man had been taken to hospital, where he remains this morning in a 'serious condition'.

"An investigation is underway to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 667 of 27 January 2024," the force added.

There was a huge police presence at the scene near Tesco Express, close to the junction with Washington Road, yesterday evening.