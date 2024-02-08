Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"I have never seen traffic like this."

BBC star Toby Foster spoke for thousands as Sheffield was blanketed by snow today.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter) his surprise after traffic ground to a halt across the city due to a combination of snow, public transport cancellations, and companies and schools closing early.

Derek Dooley Way was among hundreds of jammed roads.

Andrew Peacock responded: "Got about three friends gridlocked out there. Glad I didn't turn in today!"

‘Stardust’ agreed: "Looking at the traffic app Waze. Never seen it so bad."

Justin Seaman focused on pupils who were sent home, many at lunch time.

He said: "There needs to be more thought given when schools are closing."

Tom Wolfenden, chief executive of Sheffield Technology Parks, posted online: "Simultaneously calling for schools to be closed, triggering the biggest traffic jam of parents trying to leave the city centre to collect the kids, when the snow is forecast to slow stop and melt by 3pm? Standard."

Rob Staton, BBC sports journalist and Football Heaven host, said he’d "moved about 20 yards in 30 minutes."

Google Maps was showing mostly red roads indicating stationary traffic in the city centre.

He added: "I’ve just been to Iceland where they have incredible snow storms and everything functions. In Sheffield, I’ve moved about 20 yards in 30 minutes because of a bit of snow."

John Lamb said: "Sheffield City Council forced everyone to use a relatively small ring road...but have never had any plans in place to deal with fairly small problems that result in the whole city grinding to a halt. Been like it for years. (Hence why I cycle)."

Bethany Lauren shared a video of stationary cars on Derek Dooley Way. The footage also showed severe congestion at Ponds Forge roundabout.