Sheffield snooker: Mark Allen bags first 147 break of 2025 World Championships at Crucible
Mark Allen potted the maximum score possible from one visit to the table in a second round match against Chris Wakelin at noon on Friday, April 25.
World Snooker Tour posted: “Allen makes a midnite max! One of the great Crucible 147s — pure class from Mark Allen as he fires in the fifth maximum of his career against Chris Wakelin!”
One follower replied: “Fantastic achievement because he was 10 -2 down. Well done!”
The Northern Irish player hopes to progress to the later stages of the contest, which ends on Monday, May 5.
The thrilling moment comes hours after world snooker boss Barry Hearne again suggested the tournament could leave Sheffield.
