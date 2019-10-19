Sheffield slang on bins proves a big hit - as speakers suggest their own additions

A plaque celebrating Sheffield slang on one of the new bins at the Peace Gardens (pic: Tim Dennell)

The area’s unique lingo has been emblazoned on bins in the Peace Gardens – together with a translation for confused visitors.

And any fears that phrases like ‘sithee’ and ‘ey up’ are being consigned to the scrap heap appear to have been extinguished, with none of the local dialect baffling our readers.

The gesture was widely welcomed, though some people did question whether this was the best use of resources in a city which has bigger problems, and many of you suggested your own additions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin Pursley commented: “They have missed this one – ‘what dar doing dee ova deear’.

Mark Hetherington wrote: “Oowashiwee? Washiwearsen? Ahshiwar. Who was she with? Was she alone? Yes she was.”

Wayne Rogers joked: “How about weerzmibinman or asdaseenacoppa?”

Claire Bradwell said: “I would be interested to know how much this cost the council and how this is value for money when the council is saying it’s skint.”

Liam Pond responded: “Very little and the main aim of the plaques is to stop people jumping and sitting on them which in the long run would cost more to repair!

“The addition of the slang words is just a bit of fun to make it more interesting on the new bins that are being fitted.”

Michael Darlington asked: “Dee Daas. Is that on there?”

And Claire Dearnley said: “I know all those. Get Hendos by post. North to south.”

But some people suggested Sheffield speak is not quite as unique, or as widely used, as others would have you believe.

Ken Dudley wrote: “I’m from Derbyshire and we say exactly the same thing. Watsupwithee.”

Paul Metcalf commented: “Sheffield no longer has an accent thanks to Cameron's social cleansing policies ... and I don't mean that in a good way.”