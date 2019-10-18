Sheffield slang has been put on Peace Gardens' bins - and this is what they mean
One of the best things about living in Sheffield is that we almost have our own language.
Anyone who visits the Steel City always comments on the wonderful galleries, its rich history and cultural offerings...as well as the football.
And, while everyone knows we’re some of the most friendly bunch of people you’re ever likely to meet, it may take you a while to understand us.
Sheffield has its own weird lingo so if you have no idea what we’re talking about then don’t worry, you’re not the only ones.
So, in a move to help visitors understand just what it is we’re saying, Sheffield City Council has included some of our most famous phrases on the bins in the Peace Gardens.
Not only are the expressions printed on the bins but there is also a handy translation to help visitors understand our lingo.
Included in the phrases are ‘Ey Up’ meaning hello, ‘Sup Wi Thee?’ meaning What’s the matter?, ‘Stop Faffin’, meaning Stop messing about and ‘Sithee’, meaning See you later.
So, if you want to be a true resident of Sheffield, grab a bottle of Hendos and start learning the language.