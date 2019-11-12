Sheffield singer and X-Factor star Lucy Spraggan announces split from wife

The singer, 28, who found fame on the ninth series of the ITV talent show in 2012, took to Instagram to Tuesday to confirm the couple had parted ways and vowed to remain 'ultimate friends and dog mums' with her ex.

The news comes six months after Lucy revealed they had fostered 12 children while undergoing fertility treatment, announcing she had gone from being a newlywed to a fully fledged carer for young people in Stockport.

Lucy Spraggan

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her statement, Lucy said: 'It's with sadness to let you know that after nearly 6 years of joy, fun and true love Georgina and I have decided to part ways.

'We have shared the most amazing times and life together, and we are truly grateful for knowing love at its full capacity. We will continue on our paths as ultimate friends, and dog Mums, united by the bond and memories we will always have...

'We are eternally thankful for the support you have offered to us; in this time of hardship we we appreciate space and time to deal with the change.'

Lucy competed on The X Factor in 2012, but eventually quit after falling ill and not wanting to unfairly go through each round without competing, leading the way for James Arthur to win.

Lucy, who proposed to Georgina in 2015, told OK! magazine at the time: “Georgina didn't have a clue and she turned around and I was on one knee – it was amazing, I think I knew that she'd say yes but it was still scary.