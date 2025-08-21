The owner of a Sheffield mini-market who sold illegal tobacco and vapes has been given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Barzen Mahmood-Poor, 32, of City Road, Sheffield, and owner of the Manor Mini-Market, on the same street, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting 10 offences relating to the sale of illicit tobacco and illegal vapes.

He had previously admitted to seven offences of supplying counterfeit tobacco, including cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco.

He also admitted one count of supplying tobacco products in breach of health warning regulations, another charge relating to packaging regulations, and a final charge of supplying oversized vapes.

The case was brought by Sheffield City Council trading standards officers following a test purchase in September 2023, when an undercover officer bought a pack of Marlboro Gold cigarettes from Manor Mini-Market for £7.

The packet was in breach of packaging regulations.

The operation was repeated in March 2024 and June 2024, when further illegal products were sold to test purchasers.

In October 2023, with South Yorkshire Police present, a quantity of illicit cigarettes was discovered in the shop’s rear storeroom and in a bag outside the back door.

More tobacco was also found under the sales counter.

Officers also seized disposable vapes on sale that exceeded the legal 2ml tank size.

Information gathered during the inspection led officers to Alan’s Barbers next door, where more illicit vapes and tobacco were seized.

Police also searched Mahmood-Poor’s flat, where they found a large quantity of illicit cigarettes and vapes, along with a significant amount of cash.

In total, trading standards and South Yorkshire Police seized 265 50g pouches of hand-rolling tobacco, 132 illegal vapes, and more than 1,000 packs of cigarettes from Manor Mini-Market and Alan’s Barbers.

Further visits in March 2024 found more oversized vapes behind the counter and in the storeroom of the mini-market.

Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of Environmental Services and Regulation Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, praised the outcome.

He said: “Traders who continually break the law and cause harm must be accountable for their actions.

“None of us want to see the public at risk, and in particular children.

“We continue our commitment to protecting the next generation from tobacco harm and those who target them with vapes.”

Members of the public concerned about shops selling illegal vapes, particularly to children, can report them directly to Sheffield City Council Trading Standards via the council’s website.

Alternatively, they can contact Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133, who will pass the information on.

Disposable vapes, whether sold online or in shops, are banned in the UK.

The ban is designed to reduce the appeal of vaping to children and to protect the environment.