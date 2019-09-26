Sheffield schoolchildren take stand against 'dangerous' drivers

Youngsters at Intake Primary School joined the international demand for action on climate change by staging a protest outside the gates on Mansfield Road this morning.

As well as highlighting the catastrophic effects of global warming, they drew attention to pollution levels on the busy main road and the toxic car fumes they breathe in each day.

They were also making a point about how ‘dangerous' parking outside the school is putting their safety in peril.

Pupils protest outside Intake Primary School to raise awareness of pollution, idling engines and dangerous parking

Headteacher Lisa Reid told how she was proud of her pupils, who organised the demonstration themselves after spending the week learning about the climate crisis.

But she was infuriated that even seeing youngsters brandishing their placards failed to deter some parents from parking on yellow lines outside the school.

“I’m really impressed by our pupils, who were determined to do their bit to make a difference and raise awareness of pollution, idling engines and the dangerous parking,” she said.

The demonstration was organised by members of the school council

“It’s about changing people’s attitudes, and every little bit helps, even if it’s just parents parking five minutes away and walking the last stretch to school with their children.”

The school, which is campaigning to get double red lines painted outside and green walls to clean up the air, hopes councillors who attended this morning’s protest will take note.

Councillors Bob Johnson, cabinet member for transport, and Mark Jones, cabinet member for climate change, were both present, along with Richmond Ward councillor Mike Drabble.

Coun Drabble said: “It was really refreshing to see young people taking such an interest in the world around them and their own futures.

“That road can be a busy old road at times and we will discuss what can be done to ensure children are able to get to and from school safely, and to reduce pollution, because I think there are measures we can take.”

Today’s demonstration took place just days after millions of people around the world, including many hundreds in Sheffield, took to the streets last Friday calling upon political leaders to act urgently over climate change.