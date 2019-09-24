Sheffield infant school complains ceiling is leaking after heavy rain hits the city
A Sheffield infant school complained its ceiling was leaking after heavy rain hit the city.
Sheffield was battered by a huge downpour at lunchtime with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning of rain for the city.
A number of roads were flooded as a result of the rain, including Penistone Road, Newhall Road, Halifax Road, Sharrowvale Road and Shiregreen Lane.
Streets Ahead said that their team were responding to reports of ‘surface water and localised flooding’ and warned motorists to take extra care when travelling.
Dobcroft Infant School has also felt the affect of the wet weather; posting a video of their Butterfly Room leaking.
In a video posted on Twitter, they said: “Yet again, our poor Butterfly Room is leaking. All buckets on the floor, ceiling tiles had to be taken down.”
If you spot any flooding, contact Streets Ahead on 0114 273 4567.