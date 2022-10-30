Dr Adrian Lane, aged 58, had been on Ringinglow Road returning from a short ride in glorious weather on September 15 when he was in a collision with a car at the junction with Common Lane. He sadly died a short time later in hospital.

Following his funeral a large group of friends and family walked from his home on Greystones Road, Sheffield, and placed a white painted ’ghost bike’ at the scene as a memorial and to raise awareness of cyclists. But since then someone has changed the Common Lane road sign to ‘Adrian Lane’ with perfect lettering to further honour the father-of-two, who leaves sons Matthew, aged 27, and Sam, 17, and his partner Moni.

The Ringinglow Road route is very popular with cyclists heading to the Peak District and is reportedly an area of concern for road safety.

Common Lane's road name has 'unofficially' been changed to 'Adrian Lane' in honour of a much-loved cyclist of the same name who suffered fatal injuries at the location.

Police put out an appeal for information after the collision, which happened at around 5.40pm on September 15, when a red Vauxhall Corsa and Adrian’s bike were involved in a collision. The Corsa is believed to have been travelling towards Ringinglow village, away from Bents Green, at the time.

South Yorkshire Police are asking witnesses to contact them by calling 101 or via their online portal, quoting incident number 747 of September 15, 2022. Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, or footage that could help with enquiries, can submit it by emailing [email protected], including the incident number in the email’s subject line.

Family and friends gathered in honour of deceased cyclist Adrian Lane at Common Lane and Ringinglow Road junction where Mr Lane had been involved in a fatal collision with a car.