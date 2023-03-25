The injured woman is understood to have been taken to hospital by emergency services after the incident, with both South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service having been called out the scene after a collision between a car and the woman early today (Saturday).

The injured woman’s partner said the incident happened near the junction of Sheffield Road and Park Hill, near Swallownest, between Sheffield and Rotherham, soon after she‘d got out of a taxi. It was close to the Aldi supermarket on that stretch of road at around 1.45am. He said the car did not stop. The victim was described as suffering a fractured pelvis and bruises, and was still in hospital today.