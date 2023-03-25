News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Road Swallownest Rotherham: Woman 'left injured in street' after alleged ‘hit and run’

A woman is in hospital today after she was ‘left injured in the street’ after an alleged ‘hit and run’ near Sheffield.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:07 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 16:07 GMT

The injured woman is understood to have been taken to hospital by emergency services after the incident, with both South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service having been called out the scene after a collision between a car and the woman early today (Saturday).

The injured woman’s partner said the incident happened near the junction of Sheffield Road and Park Hill, near Swallownest, between Sheffield and Rotherham, soon after she‘d got out of a taxi. It was close to the Aldi supermarket on that stretch of road at around 1.45am. He said the car did not stop. The victim was described as suffering a fractured pelvis and bruises, and was still in hospital today.

South Yorkshire Police, investigating the incident, confirmed someone had been injured in a road traffic collision reported in that location. Further details of the investigation were not available.

A woman is in hospital today after she was left injured in the street after an alleged ‘hit and run’ near Park Hill, Swallownest, near Sheffield, in the early hours of this morning. File picture shows a police car
A woman is in hospital today after she was left injured in the street after an alleged ‘hit and run’ in the early hours of this morning near Park Hill, Swallownest, pictured
