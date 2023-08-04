These photos show one man's perspective on a lost way of life in Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s.

The stunning black and white pictures were all taken by Ray Brightman around Sheffield, mostly in the city centre, between 1960 and 1970.

The retro photo gallery include lost landmarks like Sheffield's famous Hole in the Road roundabout and a row of cottages in Intake dating back to the 15th century which have sadly since disappeared. Shades discotheque on Ecclesall Road, the imposing gasometer in Neepsend and shoppers at the old Sheaf Market feature too.

These candid photos also show children playing and workers enjoying their lunch break, and they reveal how much Fitzalan Square in Sheffield city centre has changed over the last six decades.

All the photos featured were taken by Ray Brightman and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Shades discotheque on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

A furnace worker quenches his thirst in Sheffield.

Heavy snow in Woodseats

Two women talking at Sheffield's Sheaf Market.

