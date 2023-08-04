News you can trust since 1887
The Norfolk Arms pub on Dixon Lane, at the junction with Shude Hill, in Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman The Norfolk Arms pub on Dixon Lane, at the junction with Shude Hill, in Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman
The Norfolk Arms pub on Dixon Lane, at the junction with Shude Hill, in Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman

Sheffield retro: 18 nostalgic black and white photos from 1960s and 70s showing lost way of life

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 4th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

These photos show one man's perspective on a lost way of life in Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s.

The stunning black and white pictures were all taken by Ray Brightman around Sheffield, mostly in the city centre, between 1960 and 1970.

The retro photo gallery include lost landmarks like Sheffield's famous Hole in the Road roundabout and a row of cottages in Intake dating back to the 15th century which have sadly since disappeared. Shades discotheque on Ecclesall Road, the imposing gasometer in Neepsend and shoppers at the old Sheaf Market feature too.

These candid photos also show children playing and workers enjoying their lunch break, and they reveal how much Fitzalan Square in Sheffield city centre has changed over the last six decades.

All the photos featured were taken by Ray Brightman and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Shades discotheque on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman

1. Shades

Shades discotheque on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman

A furnace worker quenches his thirst in Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman

2. Furnace worker

A furnace worker quenches his thirst in Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman

Heavy snow in Woodseats Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman

3. Push start

Heavy snow in Woodseats Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman

Two women talking at Sheffield's Sheaf Market. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman

4. Sheaf Market

Two women talking at Sheffield's Sheaf Market. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman

