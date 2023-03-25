Tributes have been paid to Kevan Johnson, founder of Sheffield’s legendary Limit nightclub, after his death aged 75.

Mr Johnson set up The Limit in 1978 along with George Webster, with the venue becoming one of the most famous in Sheffield until its closure in 1991, 13 years later.

His daughter, Holly, broke the news of his death on The Limit Club Facebook group. She said: “His funeral is April 1, 11.15am at Hutcliffe Wood crematorium for anyone that knew him.”

The funeral will be a celebration of Kevan’s life, with black clothes discouraged. Holly said of her dad: “He was my best friend, my partner in crime and one of life's true characters! There will never be another like my Kevan Johnson and I am sure you all agree he left hundreds if not thousands of hilarious, wonderful memories with us all.”

Mr Johnson had been ill for several months.

Tributes have appeared on the Facebook page following the announcement.

One former clubber said: “RIP Kevan. I don't know what you intended the Limit to be when you opened it, but God was it good!! I'd have to say it changed my life. I never knew you but thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am now and will always be a life long Limiter.”

Another added: “Very sorry to hear this. Kevan should be acknowledged by the city in some way. He was instrumental in creating the environment for so many people to express themselves and explore an alternative scene.”

The Limit was an important live music venue which hosted some of the best known alternative bands of its time, including U2, Siouxie and the Banshees, and Adam and the Ants, before they were famous.

It was also the venue that helped launch some of the most successful acts ever to come out of Sheffield, including The Human League and Def Leppard, who famously both appeared on the same bill one night – at a free gig. Pulp and ABC also played there.

In the book ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield – The Limit Edition’ former manager and DJ Paul Unwin “The two directors – George Webster and Kevan Johnson – were a Jekyll and Hyde combination. George loved the music – it had been his life up until then. Kevan was an ex-policeman and businessman with support from his wife who helped manage the purse strings.”

In his book Take it to The Limit, Neil Anderson wrote that Mr Johnson knew the licensing trade because his dad had run pubs in Heeley and Woodseats for years.

Mr Johnson and Mr Webster also at one stage bought the Lyceum Theatre to try to restore and develop it as a live music venue. However it was later taken over and brought back into use as a theatre.

In later years he ran a number of other bars and pubs including the Fulwood Inn in Ranmoor, Beeches Hotel in Rotherham, Priory Lodge in Nether Edge, and bars in Spain.

There were efforts to open a new Limit in 2011, at Furnival Square. Mr Johnson told the Star at the time he had hoped to book Human League again – but had second thoughts as their price had gone up by £29,995 since the last time!