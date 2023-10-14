News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Fiesta club, Hofbrauhaus and The Limit feature in new book about 70s Britain

It has been dubbed the coolest decade ever

By News desk
Published 14th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST

Sheffield has pride of place in a brand new book about 1970s Britain, which features a number of the city's lost nightspots from that decade.

Various local iconic venues feature in the new ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to Britain in the 1970s – In Pictures’.

Author Neil Anderson said: "If you were there, you know it was the coolest decade ever - and we didn't need social media to prove it! And that's why I've come up with this pocket-size time machine to take you straight back!

"I've been amassing photos and memories from the '70s for the past 15 years, and this is my hand-picked collection of the very best photos from an era that reshaped music, fashion, and culture like never before. Whether you were rebelling as punk, showing your Saturday Night Fever-style moves, or fainting at the Bay City Rollers - it's all here!”

Arundel Gate’s Fiesta cabaret club – which opened in the summer of 1970s and was the biggest nightclub in the whole of Europe – features as does Sheffield City Hall, Hofbrauhaus, The Limit and the Penny Farthing.

The city’s nightlife was at a high point in the decade considering the variety of venues on offer: nightclubs, pubs, wine bars, Working Men’s Clubs and venues catering for punk, heavy metal, disco and more. There was even a Wimpy on Fargate that opened 24 hours.

Neil Anderson added: “The sheer variety of what was on offer in the 1970s dwarfs what we have today. The book’s aimed at anyone that grew up in the amazing '70s and wants to revisit some of the highlights - or maybe you're just intrigued to find out what life was like in a tech-free era where audiences thrived quite happily without social media and mobile phones!?”

‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1970s Britain – In Pictures’ costs just £11.95 from: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/dirty-stop-outs-guide-to-1970s-britain-in-pictures-pocket-size-edition.

