Sheffield is in a state of flux, with tower blocks rising and exciting plans announced for the old John Lewis and Debenhams stores.

We must wait to see how the city will look once the latest transformations are complete, but Sheffield has already changed considerably since the 1980s and 1990s. This retro photo gallery shows how different it used to look and some of the shops, schools and other buildings which are no longer.

Among the landmarks featured is the much-missed Redgates toy store on Furnival Gate, at the top of The Moor, which was affectionately dubbed the ‘Yorkshire Disneyland’. Also pictured are the bendy buses which were once a familiar sight on Sheffield’s roads, and old schools including the former Crookesmoor School, which later become Crookesmoor Community Centre.

Some of the images show city landmarks which have stood the test of time, even if they have changed a little over the years, like Owlerton Stadium and Forge Dam Cafe.

All the photos featured were taken by Ted Mace during the 80s and 90s and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Changing Sheffield These photos show how much Sheffield has changed since the 1980s and 1990s.

Crookesmoor Community Centre, formerly Crookesmoor School), on Crookesmoor Road, Sheffield.

Redgates toy shop, on Furnival Gate, Sheffield city centre, pictured on its last day of business in 1988.

The former Philidelphia Centre, which before that was Philadelphia County School, on West Don Street, Sheffield.