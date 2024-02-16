It was a big year for Sheffield, which included the Crucible Theatre opening, the switch to decimal currency and a blaze at a city landmark.

These photos capture those major events during 1971 as well as giving a snapshot of every day life in Sheffield more than 50 years ago.

Pictured in this retro photo gallery are the popular 70s nightclubs Fiesta and Penny Farthing, plus the unique old Stone House pub, with its famous cobbled courtyard.

The Peace Gardens looked very different back then but the city could have changed even more had plans for a monorail which was mooted at the time got the go-ahead.

Sheffield's own Miss Britain, Blades and Owls players of the era, school life and lost cinemas also feature in this selection of the best photos from 1971.

The images were taken across Sheffield, from the city centre to the suburbs of Attercliffe, Pitsmoor, Gleadless and Fulwood, where youngsters can be seen skating on Wire Mill Dam.

Do they bring back any happy memories for you?

1 . Peace Gardens Feeding the birds at Sheffield's Peace Gardens in 1971

2 . Holidays Holidaymakers leave Sheffield Midland Station on May 29, 1971

3 . Penny Farthing Dancers at the Penny Farthing Club, Sheffield, in October 1971