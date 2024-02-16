News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 29 fascinating photos of city life in 1971 including Fiesta and Penny Farthing nightclubs

These photos show major events from that year as well as giving a snapshot of every day life

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 16th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

It was a big year for Sheffield, which included the Crucible Theatre opening, the switch to decimal currency and a blaze at a city landmark.

These photos capture those major events during 1971 as well as giving a snapshot of every day life in Sheffield more than 50 years ago.

Pictured in this retro photo gallery are the popular 70s nightclubs Fiesta and Penny Farthing, plus the unique old Stone House pub, with its famous cobbled courtyard.

The Peace Gardens looked very different back then but the city could have changed even more had plans for a monorail which was mooted at the time got the go-ahead.

Sheffield's own Miss Britain, Blades and Owls players of the era, school life and lost cinemas also feature in this selection of the best photos from 1971.

The images were taken across Sheffield, from the city centre to the suburbs of Attercliffe, Pitsmoor, Gleadless and Fulwood, where youngsters can be seen skating on Wire Mill Dam.

Do they bring back any happy memories for you?

Feeding the birds at Sheffield's Peace Gardens in 1971

1. Peace Gardens

Feeding the birds at Sheffield's Peace Gardens in 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Holidaymakers leave Sheffield Midland Station on May 29, 1971

2. Holidays

Holidaymakers leave Sheffield Midland Station on May 29, 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Dancers at the Penny Farthing Club, Sheffield, in October 1971

3. Penny Farthing

Dancers at the Penny Farthing Club, Sheffield, in October 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Byards Leap pub, on Daresbury Drive, Gleadless, Sheffield, in 1971

4. Stones

Byards Leap pub, on Daresbury Drive, Gleadless, Sheffield, in 1971 Photo: Picture Sheffield

