Seven decades have swept by since these photos were captured across Sheffield during the mid-50s.

The fascinating images show how much has changed in that time, from lost shops like the much-missed Redgates toy emporium and Cole Brothers department shop to steel-making at the old Hadfield's East Hecla Works, where Meadowhall shopping centre stands today.

The dramatic aftermath of a US jet crashing into Lodge Moor Hospital in December 1955 can also be seen, along with a visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Hillsborough Stadium in October 1954.

Alongside those striking images are ordinary scenes of everyday life, including a woman tending to plants on Sheffield's Birley estate, Fargate thronged with shoppers, and a police box on Norton Lees Lane.

Do you remember 1950s Sheffield, or any of the lost shops pictured in this retro photo gallery?

1 . Haymarket Haymarket, Sheffield, in 1955, showing Burton's Tailors, Lipton, Timpson's, Davy's Cafe and the Old No. 12 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Birley estate Life on Sheffield's Birley estate in 1955 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Plane crash The remains of a USAF Thunderstreak jet which crashed into Lodge Moor Hospital on December 10, 1955 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales