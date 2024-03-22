Sheffield retro: 25 nostalgic photos capturing mid-50s life in the city, including Redgates and Cole Brothers

The dramatic aftermath of a US jet crashing into Lodge Moor Hospital can also be seen, along with a visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Hillsborough

Seven decades have swept by since these photos were captured across Sheffield during the mid-50s.

The fascinating images show how much has changed in that time, from lost shops like the much-missed Redgates toy emporium and Cole Brothers department shop to steel-making at the old Hadfield's East Hecla Works, where Meadowhall shopping centre stands today.

The dramatic aftermath of a US jet crashing into Lodge Moor Hospital in December 1955 can also be seen, along with a visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Hillsborough Stadium in October 1954.

Alongside those striking images are ordinary scenes of everyday life, including a woman tending to plants on Sheffield's Birley estate, Fargate thronged with shoppers, and a police box on Norton Lees Lane.

Do you remember 1950s Sheffield, or any of the lost shops pictured in this retro photo gallery?

Haymarket, Sheffield, in 1955, showing Burton's Tailors, Lipton, Timpson's, Davy's Cafe and the Old No. 12

1. Haymarket

Haymarket, Sheffield, in 1955, showing Burton's Tailors, Lipton, Timpson's, Davy's Cafe and the Old No. 12 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Life on Sheffield's Birley estate in 1955

2. Birley estate

Life on Sheffield's Birley estate in 1955 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The remains of a USAF Thunderstreak jet which crashed into Lodge Moor Hospital on December 10, 1955

3. Plane crash

The remains of a USAF Thunderstreak jet which crashed into Lodge Moor Hospital on December 10, 1955 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The opening of the new Odeon cinema, on Flat Street, Sheffield, in July 1956

4. Odeon

The opening of the new Odeon cinema, on Flat Street, Sheffield, in July 1956 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

