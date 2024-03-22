Seven decades have swept by since these photos were captured across Sheffield during the mid-50s.
The fascinating images show how much has changed in that time, from lost shops like the much-missed Redgates toy emporium and Cole Brothers department shop to steel-making at the old Hadfield's East Hecla Works, where Meadowhall shopping centre stands today.
The dramatic aftermath of a US jet crashing into Lodge Moor Hospital in December 1955 can also be seen, along with a visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Hillsborough Stadium in October 1954.
Alongside those striking images are ordinary scenes of everyday life, including a woman tending to plants on Sheffield's Birley estate, Fargate thronged with shoppers, and a police box on Norton Lees Lane.
Do you remember 1950s Sheffield, or any of the lost shops pictured in this retro photo gallery?
