Jöro team bringing award-winning flavours to Oughtibridge Mill

The landmark Oughtibridge Mill will become the home of Jöro

Sky-House Co, the company that has brought a new generation of eco-friendly homes to the north Sheffield development in the historic community of Oughtibridge, is also taking on a major renovation and restoration of centuries old properties at the site.

That includes the conversion of a row of artisan cottages into four apartments and one house alongside the distinctive Sky-House Co properties.

The biggest part of the restoration project, though, is the original mill itself which Sky-House Co’s designers - the acclaimed team at Sheffield’s CODA Studios - have transformed into a destination restaurant and deli shop.

And it has now been confirmed that the site will be operated by Sheffield’s award-winning Jöro restaurant team.

“This really is a major breakthrough for Sheffield and particularly for the north of the city,” said Sky-House Co co-founder and director David Cross.

“The original mill building will be being transformed in a project that combines the old and the new and fits perfectly with the Sky House philosophy of creating not only great houses but also complete communities.

“It is particularly exciting that an award-winning company like Jöro, which is already putting Sheffield on the culinary map after being such a great success at Krynkl in Shalesmoor, wants to be part of the Oughtibridge Mill story.

“A development the size of Oughtibridge Mill needs the best facilities and that is exactly what we are providing with the mill conversion.

“We are confident that it will breathe new life into the old mill, retaining the heritage of the site but also enhancing it and also creating a new community destination, for food, drink, work and leisure.

To keep up to date with plans for Jöro and the Mill development visit www.jororestaurant.co.uk and www.shopshopshop.co.uk or look up @restaurant_joro or @s_h_o_p_sf