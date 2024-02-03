News you can trust since 1887
Middlewood Road from the junction with Brier Street showing (right) street traders in May 1964Middlewood Road from the junction with Brier Street showing (right) street traders in May 1964
Middlewood Road from the junction with Brier Street showing (right) street traders in May 1964

Sheffield retro: 23 nostalgic photos showing evolution of Middlewood Road from early 1900s to 1990s

The pictures capture lost shops and pubs, and forgotten characters, on the main road running through Hillsborough

Published 3rd Feb 2024

As the main road running through Hillsborough, it has seen many changes over the years.

This retro photo gallery charts the evolution of Middlewood Road in Sheffield from the early 1900s to the 1990s.

It features lost shops, old pubs and some popular characters who have run them over the years.

The old trams and the new Supertram system which eventually replaced them are pictured, along with Wharncliffe War Hospital, which later became Middlewood Hospital, Hillsborough Park Cinema and the Hillsborough Inn.

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield. Do they bring back any memories for you?

1. Park Hotel

Middlewood Road and the junction with Wadsley Lane pictured in 1913, showing The Park Hotel sign, Thomas Hetherington butchers shop, Ernest Hawley newsagents, Greenlees and Sons boot dealers, and A. Harwood Lingard ironmongers Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Tram terminus

Middlewood tram terminus, on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, with tram number 316 pictured, some time between 1900 and 1919. The tram was in service between 1914 and 1937. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Cycle shop

Greaves cycle shop, on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, some time between 1900 and 1919. Joseph Greaves (left) is pictured with his mother Selina in the shop doorway. The small boy peeping between the shoulders is William Bradshaw Greaves. Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Wharncliffe War Hospital

Wharncliffe War Hospital (former S.Y. Asylum, also referred to as Wadsley Asylum, and later Middlewood Hospital) in 1917 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Furniss

