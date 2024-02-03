As the main road running through Hillsborough, it has seen many changes over the years.

This retro photo gallery charts the evolution of Middlewood Road in Sheffield from the early 1900s to the 1990s.

It features lost shops, old pubs and some popular characters who have run them over the years.

The old trams and the new Supertram system which eventually replaced them are pictured, along with Wharncliffe War Hospital, which later became Middlewood Hospital, Hillsborough Park Cinema and the Hillsborough Inn.

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield. Do they bring back any memories for you?

1 . Park Hotel Middlewood Road and the junction with Wadsley Lane pictured in 1913, showing The Park Hotel sign, Thomas Hetherington butchers shop, Ernest Hawley newsagents, Greenlees and Sons boot dealers, and A. Harwood Lingard ironmongers Photo: Picture Sheffield

2 . Tram terminus Middlewood tram terminus, on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, with tram number 316 pictured, some time between 1900 and 1919. The tram was in service between 1914 and 1937. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3 . Cycle shop Greaves cycle shop, on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, some time between 1900 and 1919. Joseph Greaves (left) is pictured with his mother Selina in the shop doorway. The small boy peeping between the shoulders is William Bradshaw Greaves. Photo: Picture Sheffield