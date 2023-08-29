News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 21 photos showing city's best-loved bars of the 90s and noughties

By Robert Cumber
Published 29th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Sheffield really knew how to party in the 90s and noughties, as these photos taking us back through the years show.

This retro photo gallery features many of the city's popular bars from that era, some of which have closed while others have stood the test of time.

People are pictured letting their hair down at bars around the city, from Crookes to Division Street, Ecclesall Road and Glossop Road in the city centre. The venues featured include the old Walnut Club Champagne Bar and Grill, Lounge Bar, Menzel's Bar and Sanctuary.

How many of these places do you remember, and what was your favourite place to drink at during this era?

