Sheffield retro: 21 photos remembering shopkeepers and the shops they ran in the 90s and noughties
From florists to exotic pet shop owners and boat sellers, these pictures show the people who had the passion and dedication to run their own businesses across Sheffield, from the city centre to Ecclesfield, Crookes.
Britain has been described as a nation of shopkeepers but times are harder than ever for people running the stores we rely upon.
So The Star has delved into the archives to salute the people who have kept Sheffield's high streets stocked over the years and met our every demand.
This retro photo gallery features some of Sheffield's much-loved shopkeepers and the shops they ran during the 1990s and noughties, many of which are sadly no longer.
There's even an appearance from Sheffield Wednesday and England legend Chris Waddle, seen helping to open a new sports shop in Walkley.