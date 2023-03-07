These black and white photos show some of the most popular Sheffield restaurants of the 1970s.

While many are long gone, some are sure to hold fond memories for those who dined there. They might have been the venue for a first date which led to a long and happy marriage, or for a special celebration like a birthday or an anniversary.

The restaurants featured in this retro photo gallery include Vat One, Yankees, the Fairway Inn, Vulcan, the Golden Egg and many more. Do you remember eating at any of them, which of them do you miss most and do you have a favourite dish you would give anything to taste again?

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Dining out in the 1970s Some of the Sheffield restaurants people enjoyed eating at in the 1970s

2 . The Manzil The Manzil Indian restaurant on Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, at the junction with Cemetery Avenue, in November 1979

3 . Yankees Yankees Restaurant on Ecclesall Road, Broomhall, Sheffield, at the junction with Thompson Road, in November 1979

4 . Midland The Midland Restaurant on Paternoster Row in Sheffield city centre in August 1979. Also visible are NSS Newsagents and Kaye for Carpets