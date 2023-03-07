Sheffield retro: 16 photos showing the restaurants we dined at in the 70s, including Yankees and Pink Panther
These black and white photos show some of the most popular Sheffield restaurants of the 1970s.
By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago
While many are long gone, some are sure to hold fond memories for those who dined there. They might have been the venue for a first date which led to a long and happy marriage, or for a special celebration like a birthday or an anniversary.
The restaurants featured in this retro photo gallery include Vat One, Yankees, the Fairway Inn, Vulcan, the Golden Egg and many more. Do you remember eating at any of them, which of them do you miss most and do you have a favourite dish you would give anything to taste again?
All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
Page 1 of 5