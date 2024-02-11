These photos show Sheffield as you rarely get to see it - from above.

They take you back through decades of change in the city centre, from the early 1930s to the mid-90s.

Pictured are many of the landmarks which have come and gone during that period, including the Regent Cinema at Barker's Pool, Grosvenor House Hotel and the notorious Egg Box town hall extension.

Standing proud amid all the new developments are historic buildings like Sheffield Town Hall, Sheffield Cathedral and Sheffield Midland Station.

This retro photo gallery reveals how the city has evolved over time, showing one of the old gasometers which were once a common sight around the country and the former Central Fire Station which is today a popular bar.

It also captures changes to the Peace Gardens and famous streets like Fargate and The Moor.

1 . Bird's eye view Sheffield city centre seen from above in the early 1930s, with Sheffield City Hall under construction

2 . 1931 Sheffield city centre from above in 1931, showing Sheffield Town Hall, the old Regent Cinema and Sheffield City Hall under construction

3 . Old tram depot Sheffield city centre seen from above in the early 1930s. The landmarks visible include Sheffield Corporation Tramway and Omnibus Depot, on Tenter Street/Hawley Street, to the left, and the Central Telephone Exchange, on Trippet Lane/West Street, in the centre