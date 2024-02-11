News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 remarkable aerial photos showing how city centre has changed since 1930s

Robert Cumber
Published 11th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

These photos show Sheffield as you rarely get to see it - from above.

They take you back through decades of change in the city centre, from the early 1930s to the mid-90s.

Pictured are many of the landmarks which have come and gone during that period, including the Regent Cinema at Barker's Pool, Grosvenor House Hotel and the notorious Egg Box town hall extension.

Standing proud amid all the new developments are historic buildings like Sheffield Town Hall, Sheffield Cathedral and Sheffield Midland Station.

This retro photo gallery reveals how the city has evolved over time, showing one of the old gasometers which were once a common sight around the country and the former Central Fire Station which is today a popular bar.

It also captures changes to the Peace Gardens and famous streets like Fargate and The Moor.

Sheffield city centre seen from above in the early 1930s, with Sheffield City Hall under construction

1. Bird's eye view

Sheffield city centre seen from above in the early 1930s, with Sheffield City Hall under construction Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheffield city centre from above in 1931, showing Sheffield Town Hall, the old Regent Cinema and Sheffield City Hall under construction

2. 1931

Sheffield city centre from above in 1931, showing Sheffield Town Hall, the old Regent Cinema and Sheffield City Hall under construction Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheffield city centre seen from above in the early 1930s. The landmarks visible include Sheffield Corporation Tramway and Omnibus Depot, on Tenter Street/Hawley Street, to the left, and the Central Telephone Exchange, on Trippet Lane/West Street, in the centre

3. Old tram depot

Sheffield city centre seen from above in the early 1930s. The landmarks visible include Sheffield Corporation Tramway and Omnibus Depot, on Tenter Street/Hawley Street, to the left, and the Central Telephone Exchange, on Trippet Lane/West Street, in the centre Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheffield city centre in 1935, showing The Moor in the foreground and an old gasometer

4. The Moor

Sheffield city centre in 1935, showing The Moor in the foreground and an old gasometer Photo: Picture Sheffield

