Corp, as it is known to many, has hosted some big names over the years, and is also famous for the 'blue pints' it serves.

Even the best nightclubs often have fairly short lifespans as musical trends change and people move on.

But Sheffield's Corporation nightclub and live music venue has outlasted most of the competition by moving with the times while staying true to what made it a success in the first place.

Corp, as it is known to many, began life in 1997 on Bank Street, near what was then Castle Market, in a building that was previously home to nightclubs including The Cavendish Club, Romeo's and Juliet's, and Cairo Jax. I2 2002, it moved to Milton Street, where it has remained ever since.

This retro photo gallery captures the good times at Corporation during the 90s and noughties, including the Millennium celebrations.

Corporation has been named by Kerrang as one of the UK's top three rock clubs, while Metal Hammer magazine crowned the Friday event DROP the country's best club night.

Popular with students from Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Sheffield, it has hosted some big names over the years, including Bring Me the Horizon and Slash, from Guns N' Roses. Corporation claims to have hosted more than 29,000 bands since it opened, and welcomed nearly 8 million visitors.

Slash has described playing there as 'like coming back home', while Pulp's Russell Senior called it the 'closest thing I have seen to a Berlin venue outside of Berlin'.

As well as the music, Corp is known for its 'blue pints', consisting of vodka mixed with a blue alcopop, with other colours available. It claims to have served more than 8 million coloured pints over the years.

1 . Hair-raising Pictured at Sheffield's Corporation nightclub in March 2004 are Vicki, Fisher, Eric and Daz Photo Sales

2 . Fightstar gig The queue outside Corporation nightclub on Milton Street, Sheffield, to see Fightstar, featuring former Busted member Charlie Simpson Photo Sales

3 . Teenage club night A teenage club night held at Sheffield's Corporation nightclub Photo Sales