Sheffield retro: 17 evocative pictures of city during 40s, 50s and 60s, from photographer's unique perspective
The nostalgic photos take us back in time through areas including Crookes, Millhouses and Attercliffe
These photos show Sheffield from the unique perspective of one photographer who shot scenes across the city during the 40s, 50s and 60s.
H. Lovatt chronicled life around Sheffield, from Crookes to Millhouses and Attercliffe to Firth Park, over three decades.
The evocative images they captured range from children playing to crowds queuing to watch a film at Sheffield Central Library.
They also expose the 'squalid' conditions in which some people were living back in the 50s and show modern developments rising from the ruins of the Sheffield Blitz.
They preserve for posterity a lost way of life, for better and worse, which is sure to bring back memories for many people.