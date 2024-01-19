The nostalgic photos take us back in time through areas including Crookes, Millhouses and Attercliffe

These photos show Sheffield from the unique perspective of one photographer who shot scenes across the city during the 40s, 50s and 60s.

H. Lovatt chronicled life around Sheffield, from Crookes to Millhouses and Attercliffe to Firth Park, over three decades.

The evocative images they captured range from children playing to crowds queuing to watch a film at Sheffield Central Library.

They also expose the 'squalid' conditions in which some people were living back in the 50s and show modern developments rising from the ruins of the Sheffield Blitz.

They preserve for posterity a lost way of life, for better and worse, which is sure to bring back memories for many people.

Pond Street Bus Station Pond Street Bus Station, Sheffield, looking towards Park District, Harmer Lane and Midland Station, in 1955

Firth Park Firth Park, viewed from Hucklow Road, in May 1949, showing the entrance, bowling green, tennis courts and Firth Park Road

Parson Cross shops Shops on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield, at some time between 1940 and 1959

The Moor The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1949, showing an area which was cleared after the Blitz, with the former Central Picture House, then owned by John Atkinson, and Tuckwood's in the background