Sheffield retro: 17 of the best photos looking back at how Firth Park has changed over the years

These fascinating pictures show how much Sheffield’s Firth Park has changed over the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 9th Jan 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 17:36 GMT

This retro photo gallery captures life in Firth Park from the forties to the early noughties.

It includes people struggling through flood water in the 50s, youngsters gathered round a hovercraft at the Firth Park Centenary Celebrations in August 1975, and popular shops from the 70s.

Do these pictures bring back any memories?

Children make the most of the sun and holiday at the Firth Park model boat lake in April 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Firth Park Hearth of the Homefire Girls, was first established in 1919 and as they kept on growing it was decided to have a Homefires May Queen Festival in May 1929. This became an annual event. This photograph was taken in May 1979 as they celebrated the 50th May Queen Festival Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

David Cooper and Janet Scholes pictured with the newly restored Firth Park Clock Tower. February 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal staff

Struggling through the flood water at Firth Park terminus in the 1954 Photo: Andrew Partridge staff

