Sheffield has no shortage of great pubs but it has also lost many cracking watering holes over the years.

One of those, The Foresters on Division Street, is set to be reborn nearly two centuries after it first opened.

In this retro photo gallery we take a look back at lost pubs around Sheffield, where many readers will remember drinking over the years.

Some remain popular places to drink, but with new owners and a different name, while others have been demolished or converted into housing or shops.

The pubs featured include The Moorfoot Tavern, O'Hagan's, The Cannon and the Aunt Sally.

How many of them do you remember and what pub would you most like to see making a comeback?

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Moorfoot Tavern The Moorfoot Tavern pub (formerly the Whetstone), on Cumberland Street, Sheffield city centre. The building is today home to El Paso Mexican and Italian restaurant. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton

2 . O'Hagan's O'Hagan's Bakery and Lounge Bar, formerly the Raven Tavern and the Hornblower, on Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Stanley Robert Jones

3 . Bridge Inn The Bridge Inn, on London Road, Heeley, which is today home to Greyspace Flooring. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Giles David Morrison