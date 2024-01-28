Sheffield retro: 15 nostalgic photos showing city's lost pubs, as long-closed watering hole is set for rebirth
Some have changed names while others have been demolished or converted into housing or shops
Sheffield has no shortage of great pubs but it has also lost many cracking watering holes over the years.
One of those, The Foresters on Division Street, is set to be reborn nearly two centuries after it first opened.
In this retro photo gallery we take a look back at lost pubs around Sheffield, where many readers will remember drinking over the years.
Some remain popular places to drink, but with new owners and a different name, while others have been demolished or converted into housing or shops.
The pubs featured include The Moorfoot Tavern, O'Hagan's, The Cannon and the Aunt Sally.
How many of them do you remember and what pub would you most like to see making a comeback?
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.