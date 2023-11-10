Sheffield retro: 15 atmospheric photos taking you back to days of Fez, Niche and Po Na Na nightclubs
This retro photo gallery shows the popular nigthspot in its various incarnations from the noughties right back to the 1970s
It is a spot where generations of Sheffield clubbers have danced the night away, from bassline devotees at Niche to indie rockers at the Fez Club.
The building on Charter Row, behind the old Debenhams department store, has also been home to Po Na Na, Club Sutra and, back in the late 1970s and early 80s, to the Genevieve nightclub.
This retro photo gallery shows the site in its various incarnations from the noughties right back to the 1970s.
It includes a number of images capturing the thrill of nights out at the Fez Club as it was during the noughties, when it attracted bands like Sheffield's The Long Blondes and Pete Doherty's Babyshambles.
Niche also spent a few years there in the noughties, after leaving its original Sydney Street venue and before moving to its last venue under the Wicker Arches.
