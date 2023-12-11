The areas affected by the power cut include Stocksbridge, High Green, Chapeltown and Burncross

More than 2,500 homes have been left without electricity in Sheffield following a major power cut.

Northern Powergrid reported in the early hours of Monday, December 11 that an estimated 2,570 homes in the area had been left without power.

Northern Powergrid's map showing homes affected by a major power cut in the north of Sheffield

It said the power cut had been caused by an 'unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area'.

It is not known if the outage was related to Storm Elin or Storm Fergus, which both hit the city over the weekend.

The areas affected by the power cut include Stocksbridge, High Green, Chapeltown and Burncross.

As of 12.45am on Monday, Northern Powergrid said it was estimated that power would be restored by 2am.